Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

FCE Bank plc

Stabilisation Notice

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (contact: Philippe Bradshaw, +44 20 7085 5213) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation, within the meaning of the rules under Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 implementing the Market Abuse Directive (2003/6/EC), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: FCE Bank plc Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750m Description: Long 4yr Fixed Rate Notes XS1548776498 Stabilising Manager(s) The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) Banca IMI S.p.A. Barclays Bank PLC Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

