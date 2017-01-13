Ipreo Investor Access Expands Issuer Reach and Currency





Within days of first use investors and banks have expanded the coverage of Ipreo's Investor Access solution to an Asian issuer in Euros

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ipreo, a leading global provider of market intelligence and productivity solutions to financial services and corporate professionals, announced the successful expansion of Investor Access. A 5-year EUR-denominated EMTN transaction was executed for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group yesterday, representing the first Investor Access deal in Euros.

BNP Paribas has this week successfully collaborated with another sponsoring bank to present a jointly agreed set of deal terms to the first continental based investor client, speeding structured communication of deal demand. BNP Paribas took the lead in utilizing Investor Access to help execute a deal also led by Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and SMBC.

"We're delighted to have started offering this new facility and look forward to expanding our support for Investor Access for other issuers, deal types and currencies to bring greater efficiencies to our investor clients," said Fred Zorzi, Global Head of Syndicate at BNP Paribas, London. "Managing issuer clients in different time zones has always been greatly helped by electronic communications. With our use of Investor Access, both the collaboration with other syndicate banks and the demand collection direct from investors now also benefits from the clarity and speed of structured electronic communication."

"We're delighted that our new solution has been so quickly used by more banks, and gained adoption in a different currency and with an issuer from a different region. We feel that this underscores the global applicability of Investor Access," said Bill Sherman, EVP, Head of Global Markets Group at Ipreo. "We are thrilled that BNP Paribas was able to achieve this and grateful for their efforts as a core supporter and driver of the initiative."

The Investor Access initiative is the result of collaboration between a core group of eleven sponsoring banks and an active community of over 100 buy-side participants. The original sponsoring group includes BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Santander, Societe Generale, and UBS.

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has more than 1100 employees serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.

About Investor Access

An industry-led initiative, Investor Access allows the investors to be alerted to new-issue announcements, receive structured information on deal terms and conditions, submit and manage orders, and receive electronic notification of allocation and pricing details, along with other deal-related information such as the prospectus and final terms. Investor Access is now available to all banks in the EMEA region, and work is already well underway to launch Investor Access in Asia, where Ipreo is working with banks and a number of leading buy-side firms in the region to prepare for go-live in 2017.



To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipreo-investor-access-expands-issuer-reach-and-currency-300390610.html