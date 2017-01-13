brainwaregroup and nova ratio Join Forces

ZUG, Switzerland, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With this acquisition, brainwaregroup is expanding the scope of its products, employees, customers and terminals. Together with nova ratio, it is extending its leading position in the field of Oracle and data center licence management.

brainwaregroup announces its purchase of a majority shareholding in nova ratio AG. Based in Koblenz/Germany, nova ratio AG is the leading provider of data center hardware and software inventory solutions, with particular expertise in the field of Oracle licence management. Rey Schallberger, CEO brainwaregroup: "We have been collaborating with nova ratio on client projects for the past 18 months. Due to its outstanding specialist expertise and the very positive track record, we are firmly convinced that this step will significantly expand our range of services for the benefit of our clients."

As one of only six global "Oracle verified" providers, nova ratio will open many market doors for the business. Gerhard Wagner, the founder and creative driving-force behind nova ratio, will continue to be linked to the company as a member of its Board of Directors and shareholder: "Integration in brainwaregroup strengthens our research and investment potential, while at the same time giving us access to new regions and customers. Our existing clients and partners will profit from this step in particular. The task now is to pursue the already-realised product integration even more intensively, and by this means to extend the asserted leadership of brainwaregroup solutions even further."

Benefits of the merger

The combined organisation, with branches on three continents, supports clients with many million terminals. In addition, integration of the two companies will decisively improve solution security levels for clients, enabling inventories as well as the licensing and asset management of complex infrastructures to be supported centrally from a single source and across platforms. Benefits for partners arise out of optimised projects, a seamlessly-verifiable flow of data and the reduced number of interfaces to third-party systems.

