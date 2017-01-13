COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Satbilisation Allianz SE EUR1bn 3.099% 2047

Post-Stabilisation Notice
13th January, 2017
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Allianz SE
EUR1,000,000,000 3.099% Notes due 06 July 2047
Issued off the Debt Issuance Programme including separate prospectus
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Allianz SE
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAHN6
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|3.099% Fixed to Floating Notes due 06 July 2047
|Stabilisation Manager (s):
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CSM)
Stabilsation Managers:
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Merrill Lynch International
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.