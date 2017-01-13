sprite-preloader
Freitag, 13.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,408 Euro		-0,202
-2,65 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,51
7,514
09:21
7,51
7,514
09:21
13.01.2017 | 09:14
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Satbilisation Allianz SE EUR1bn 3.099% 2047

Post-Stabilisation Notice

13th January, 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR1,000,000,000 3.099% Notes due 06 July 2047

Issued off the Debt Issuance Programme including separate prospectus

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Allianz SE
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:DE000A2DAHN6
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,000,000,000
Description:3.099% Fixed to Floating Notes due 06 July 2047
Stabilisation Manager (s):Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CSM)

Stabilsation Managers:
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Merrill Lynch International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2017 PR Newswire