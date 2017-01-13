COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Satbilisation Allianz SE EUR1bn 3.099% 2047

Post-Stabilisation Notice

13th January, 2017

Allianz SE

EUR1,000,000,000 3.099% Notes due 06 July 2047

Issued off the Debt Issuance Programme including separate prospectus

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz SE Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000A2DAHN6 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 3.099% Fixed to Floating Notes due 06 July 2047 Stabilisation Manager (s): Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CSM)



Stabilsation Managers:

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Merrill Lynch International

