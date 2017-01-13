sprite-preloader
Freitag, 13.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,55 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0HHJU ISIN: SE0001552357 Ticker-Symbol: T1D 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRADEDOUBLER AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRADEDOUBLER AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.01.2017 | 09:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

New Date for the Release of Tradedoubler's Year-end Report

Tradedoubler Will Publish its Year-end Report on 2 February 2017. This is a Change to the Previously Communicated Date of 3 February 2017

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The information in this announcement is required to be disclosed by TradeDoubler AB under the Swedish Securities Markets Act (Sw. lagen om värdepappersmarknaden). This information was released for publication at 09.00 CET on January 13, 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Matthias Stadelmeyer, CEO Tradedoubler
Phone: +46 8 405 08 00
Email: matthias.stadelmeyer@tradedoubler.com

About Tradedoubler

Tradedoubler is an international leader in performance-based digital marketing, dedicated to the success of digital marketers through traffic, technology and expertise. Founded in Sweden in 1999, Tradedoubler pioneered affiliate marketing in Europe and has since developed its offering to include a suite of solutions that help digital marketers succeed. TD CONVERT is Tradedoubler's affiliate solution where advertisers pay only for results delivered. TD CONNECT is a white label global partner management platform that advertisers can use to manage their digital marketing activity. TD ENGAGE is Tradedoubler's full service programmatic solution. TD ADAPT is a market-leading business intelligence tool that enables advertisers to visualise their digital marketing data to get the insights they need to ensure that all activity is optimised.

Tradedoubler is committed to close collaboration with each customer, helping them to generate revenue and succeed on a national and international scale. The share is listed on Nasdaq OMX on the Stockholm Exchange.

More information can be found on www.tradedoubler.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/tradedoubler/r/new-date-for-the-release-of-tradedoubler-s-year-end-report,c2165636

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2680/2165636/614125.pdf

New date for the release of Tradedoubler"'s year-end report


© 2017 PR Newswire