

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 12-January-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,646,536.26 9.6073



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,527,997.41 13.764



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 264,404.08 16.5253



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,287,176.93 14.8595



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 12/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,580,945.23 10.5396



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,120,822.40 10.5398



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,102,274.05 12.5142



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 279,016.52 13.2865



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,071,167.79 14.9604



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,070,258.01 15.0741



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,474,646.70 10.5324



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 64,894,541.26 15.713



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,192,008.63 17.0287



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 40,909,813.52 16.0431



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 277,870.46 13.2319



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 12/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 272,254.32 12.9645



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,152,963.71 13.8911



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,225,744.52 17.0242



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,118,172.24 15.0225



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,063,069.72 9.7503



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,180,200.01 16.8576



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 12/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 268,699.37 16.7937



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,207,358.38 16.8294



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 12/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,494,130.39 13.0924



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,629,798.98 17.3871



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,469,058.51 14.8474



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,509,652.24 10.0637



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,185,168.80 17.2265



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 92,744,695.40 14.7214



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,900,534.48 5.5722



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,359,448.25 18.2425



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,006,694.22 15.4876



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 890,329.96 13.6974



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,267.76 17.0792



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 12/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,338.08 17.2711



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,366,133.09 17.2622



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,445,366.21 19.462



