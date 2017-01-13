sprite-preloader
7,524 Euro		+0,116
+1,57 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
13.01.2017 | 09:39
PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank AG EUR500mil 10yr T2

Post-Stabilisation Notice

13th January, 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AktiengesellschaftEUR500,000,000 4.00% Tier 2 Notes due 30 March 2027

Issued off the Medium Term Note

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:DE000CZ40LW5
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:4.00% Tier 2 Notes due March 2027
Stabilisation Manager (s):Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
Credit Suisse
Merrill Lynch International Limited
UBS Limited

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


