COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank AG EUR500mil 10yr T2

13th January, 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AktiengesellschaftEUR500,000,000 4.00% Tier 2 Notes due 30 March 2027

Issued off the Medium Term Note

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000CZ40LW5 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 4.00% Tier 2 Notes due March 2027 Stabilisation Manager (s): Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft



Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank

Credit Suisse

Merrill Lynch International Limited

UBS Limited

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

