

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth slowed in the three months ended December, in line with the second estimate, latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in the third quarter, confirming the preliminary data published on December 6. This follows a 1.5 percent steady growth in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased to 4.5 percent in the September quarter from 5.8 percent in the previous quarter. The third quarter figure was revised down slightly from 4.6 percent.



Without adjustment, the economy expanded 4.3 percent annually in the third quarter, which was also revised from a 4.4 percent growth estimated earlier. It was slower than the 6.0 percent climb in the June quarter.



