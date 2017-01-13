The share buy-back programme runs from 30 November 2016 to 19 January 2017. In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 5.0 million. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), which ensures that RTX is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buy-back programme.



Since the announcement as of 30 November 2016, the following transactions have been made under the program:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 27,886 133.21 3,714,800 announcement 06 January 2017 1,200 149.50 179,400 09 January 2017 1,200 147.21 176,647 10 January 2017 1,200 146.80 176,162 11 January 2017 1,200 146.00 175,200 12 January 2017 1,200 144.00 172,800 Accumulated under the 33,886 135.60 4,595,009 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 650,685 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.90% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,432,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CFO Jacob Vittrup, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611047