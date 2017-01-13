Ahlstrom Oyj: Ahlstrom to publish its Financial Statements Release 2016 on January 27, 2017

Ahlstrom Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 13, 2017 at 11:00

Ahlstrom to publish its Financial Statements Release 2016 on January 27, 2017

Ahlstrom will publish its Financial Statements Release 2016 on Friday, January 27, 2017 approximately at 08:30 a.m. Finnish time (CET +1).

Ahlstrom's interim President & CEO Sakari Ahdekivi will present the report at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time. The event will take place at Ahlstrom's head office, Alvar Aallon katu 3 C, second floor, meeting room Antti.

The combined webcast and teleconference will be held in English and can be viewed at http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/ahlstrom/ahlstrom_2017_0127_q4 (http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/ahlstrom/ahlstrom_2017_0127_q4)

Conference call details:

In Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404

In Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942

In the U.K. +44 (0)330 336 9411

To participate via telephone, please dial a few minutes before the conference begins. A list of phone numbers for other countries is available at www.ahlstrom.com/Investors (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/Investors/). The confirmation code is 9071340.

An on-demand webcast of the conference will be available on Ahlstrom's website for twelve months after the call.

The presentation material will be available at www.ahlstrom.com/en/Investors/Reports-and-presentations/2016/ (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/Media/Releases/Stock-Exchange-Releases/2016/ahlstrom-to-publish-its-january-march-2016-interim-report-on-april-28-2016/~/link/2078eb45bde548db9e6d0f9997130b11.aspx) after the report has been published.

For more information, please contact:

Juho Erkheikki

Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager

Tel. +358 10 888 4731

Ahlstrom in brief

Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015, Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ahlstrom Oyj via Globenewswire

