pv magazine previously reported that in November Morocco's public agency for the renewable energies, Masen, signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Acwa Power for the development of 170 MW of solar PV plants.

The new capacity regards the Noor PV 1 program, that consists of a 70 MW photovoltaic plant located in Ouarzazate, a 80 MW plant located in Laayoune and a 20 MW plant located in Boujdour. Masen told pv magazine that "the combined kilowatt hour (kWh) rate of the three projects making up the Noor PV ...

