Damages Related to Asphalt Cartel: Lemminkäinen has Settled With the State of Finland

Lemminkäinen and the State of Finland have settled the dispute concerning damages related to the asphalt cartel and both parties will withdraw their requests for leave to appeal and appeals from the Supreme Court. Therefore the decision made by the Helsinki Court of Appeal on 20 October 2016 will be final between the parties.

Through the settlement, the parties wished to end the long-lasting legal proceeding and avoid additional costs. According to the settlement agreement, the parties do not take any stand on whether there were any grounds for compensation. The capital amount of the State of Finland's claim exceeded EUR 56 million.

Concerning Lemminkäinen, there are still 13 other pending requests for leave to appeal submitted by Lemminkäinen as well as 19 requests for leave to appeal submitted by municipalities in the Supreme Court concerning the Helsinki Court of Appeal's decisions on 20 October 2016 regarding damages related to the asphalt cartel. Lemminkäinen published a release regarding its requests for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court on 19 December 2016.

Lemminkäinen is an expert in complex infrastructure construction and building construction in Northern Europe and one of the largest paving companies in its market. Together with our customers and 4,800 professionals we employ, we build a sustainable society. In 2015, our net sales were EUR 1.9 billion. Lemminkäinen Corporation's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.lemminkainen.com

