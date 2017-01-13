CPhI: Pharma in South East Asia wins through Innovation, M&A, JVs and strategic Partnerships to spur Markets Integration

JAKARTA, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last 10 years South East Asia (SEA) pharmaceutical markets have been developing rapidly (6% - 10% yoy) and are expected to deliver remarkable future growth. Indonesia is the largest market in the region, followed by Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore. A member of the G20 and with a population of 250m people, Indonesia represents almost 40% of the SEA's economic output and the largest pharma manufacturing base in the entire region, although the country has more than 95% dependency on imports of pharma ingredients.

Concurrently, governments across SEAhave been introducinguniversal healthcare programs.This isdriving rising demand for all categories of medicines,especiallygeneric drugs.Since launching its mandatory healthcare coverage program (JKN) in 2014, Indonesia's government healthcare spending has increased by 4%, and reached USD 7.8 billion in 2016.

Nevertheless, success in the region will be fully achieved only if the strengths of the countries will be integrated and combined in a network of business partnerships, JVs, M&A that spur innovation, the development of high margin drugs, enhance markets penetration and ultimately create value over the board.

These factors have contributed to the success of CPhI SEA, the only trade exhibition dedicated to the pharma industry in the region. Held at Jakarta International Expo during March 22-24, 2017, CPhI SEA offers unparalleled content in a highly focused conference and additional features ranging from the South East Asian distributors' forum, the packaging forum, the innovation gallery and the investment forum. View the full conference program here.

Government supporters: Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry, Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board, National Agency for Drug and Food Control

Trade and Professional Organization Supporters: Indonesian Pharmaceutical Association -GP Farmasi Indonesia, Pharma Materials Management Club -PMMC, International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group -IPMG, International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering -ISPE, Indonesian Pharmacists Association -IAI

Regional Supporters: Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore (PSS), Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PReMA) -Thailand, Malaysian Association of Pharmaceutical Suppliers (more to come)

