Regulatory News:

TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT)

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting December 31, 2016 2,430,365,862 2,572,363,626

A total number of 2,582,951,448 voting rights were attached to the 2,430,365,862 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

10,587,822 voting rights attached to the 10,587,822 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005154/en/

Contacts:

Total