TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT)
|Date
|Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|December 31, 2016
|2,430,365,862
|2,572,363,626
A total number of 2,582,951,448 voting rights were attached to the 2,430,365,862 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
10,587,822 voting rights attached to the 10,587,822 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code
