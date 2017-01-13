Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE: CMCM) has transformed its PhotoGrid app into a 15 million strong social photo community, with added features fuelled by AI and machine learning. Known for its beautiful collage capabilities, the app is already popular, with 300 million downloads and 15 million daily edits.

Now, PhotoGrid fans have new functions including more personalised feeds, dynamic special effects and 100s of stickers and filters.

PhotoGrid offers users the ability to share creations, comment and chat. Community members can add their thoughts to shared collages and images within the PhotoGrid network, making images come alive with interactive 'rolling comments'.

Jill Shih, VP of Product User Experience at Cheetah Mobile, said: "Many of our users edit photos on PhotoGrid then post on social platforms like Facebook. Now PhotoGrid brings together an image sharing community in a one-stop-shop for image capture and manipulation."

PhotoGrid has content streams for groups such as travel, fashion or celebrities, plus intelligent photo-editing and free sticker packs. Special effects, over 300 layouts and 500 stickers are available, with more released frequently to keep the experience fresh, fun, on trend and relevant.

PhotoGrid also creates slideshows, presentations and other social content. The app, available free from Google Play or App Store, is now powered by a combination of artificial intelligence, face recognition and machine learning technologies all designed to turn photos into dynamic art pieces for sharing with its new community and other networks.

More intelligent, interactive and creative--Lens have fun with PhotoGrid

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) is a leading mobile internet company that provides apps for mobile users worldwide and connects users with personalized content on the mobile platform.

Cheetah Mobile's products, including its popular mission-critical utility applications Clean Master, CM Security and Battery Doctor, help make users' mobile internet experience smarter, speedier and safer. The Company has 612 million global Mobile MAUs (Sept 2016), of which approx. 80% are located outside of China. Leveraging the success of its mission-critical applications, Cheetah Mobile has launched a line of content-driven mobile apps, including News Republic and Live.me.

Cheetah Mobile provides its advertising customers with direct access to highly targeted mobile users and global promotional channels capable of delivering targeted content to hundreds of millions of users.

