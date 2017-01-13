Market-Leading Gamification Performance Management Solution Sparta Launches in the UK

LONDON, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gamification company Sparta announced today its launch into the UK market as its looks to replicate its success beyond the Nordics.

Sparta helps organisations:

Drive revenue growth.

Build stronger sales and customer retention cultures.

Promotes actions and behaviors across businesses.



This is done via a powerful gamification solution that taps into what really motivates and rewards

employees and provides recognition to employees by helping to facilitate coaching, competitions, goal-setting and other management initiatives.

Since being founded in late 2013, the company's impressive client roster includes customers across a variety of size, industry and regions including Coca Cola, Hyundai, EON, Volkswagen, Office Depot, Spotify and Netigate.

A recent survey by Incentive Research found that 50% fewer sales reps are motivated by money, compared to just 5 years ago, while 33% of employees do not feel appreciated at work. By using the Sparta tool you can not only ensure staff are fully engaged and are energised in their day to day roles, but also help improve company culture and exceed business objectives

Peter Britten, UK Managing Director for Sparta, "Having been in sales and leaderships positions for over 15 years I totally understand the challenges that are out there when it comes to motivation, engagement and driving key activities and company behaviours with staff. The Sparta software achieves all these and more, and I am excited to now have the opportunity to provide a tool to the UK market that can make such a big and positive difference to so many organisations"

Here are some ways that the Sparta tool can impact business es :

Provides employee engagement, motivation, energy, recognition and reward - "50% fewer sales reps are motivated by money, compared to just 5 years ago" (Incentive Research Foundation)

Increases activities towards core business objectives resulting in an increase on overall individual and business performance - "most teams have an average of 60% of mid level inconsistent performers."

Provides real time and transparent measurements of the company's and individual's' performance across departments, teams and employees through computers, mobile phones and TV screens - "as an employee, you win through your activities; as a manager you win with through the activities of your people."

Presents ways to make home and internationally based employees feel less isolated, more included and part of the team, company goals and culture - "The sense of belonging is very challenging for virtual workers, who seem to be all alone out in cyberland." (Kaplan University)

Enhances a healthy, competitive, collaborative and fun working environment to help attract and retain the best talents-. "78% percent of business leaders rank employee retention as important or urgent." (TLNT - Talent Management and HR)

Saves time that can now be focussed on business critical activities. No more need to use whiteboards, excel and email to run and report on internal competitions - "corporate managers are wasting 36 per cent of time on needless administrative tasks" (cloud company, ServiceNow)

Assists business leaders with performance management, coaching and career progression of their employees - "CFOs spend at least 40% of their time on business performance management, but they estimate that 30% of their company's performance potential is lost due to ineffective performance management processes and behaviours." (Talent Management 360)

Help to increase better use by employees of internal workflow and CRM systems. Includes the opportunity to integrate with Salesforce and your own business systems through Sparta's API. - "Automate [as much] CRM activity because you're never going to change behaviour." ( James Kaikis Manager of Sales Engineering)

James Pember founder and CEO "I'm truly excited by the prospect of taking our innovative and successful solution to the UK market. We have incredible demand for our product already, as evidenced by some significant contracts with big enterprises already, in addition to a feeling that the business culture is a real match for what our solution delivers."

