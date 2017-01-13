EXCHANGE NOTICE 13.1.2017 MINI FUTURES
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 16.1.2017
1 warrant issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 16.1.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 13.1.2017 MINI FUTUURIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 16.1.2017
1 warrantti otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 16.1.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warrantin perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611055
