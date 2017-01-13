Seinäjoki, Finland, 2017-01-13 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atria Plc Company Announcement 13 January 2017, 12:00 am



Proposals of Atria Plc's nomination board for the annual general meeting



The Nomination Board elected Juho Anttikoski as Chairman from among its members.



The Nomination Board's proposal concerning the number of the members of the



Board of Directors



The Nomination Board has decided to propose to the General Meeting that a total of eight members be elected to the Board of Directors.



The Nomination Board's proposal concerning the members of the Board of Directors



The Nomination Board has decided to propose to the General Meeting that two members be elected to replace the resigning members. The Nomination Board has decided to propose to the General Meeting that Seppo Paavola and Jukka Moisio, who is due to resign, be re-elected as member of the Board of Directors.



The Nomination Board's proposal concerning remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors



The Nomination Board has decided to propose to the General Meeting that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors be raised and the new remuneration shall be as follows:



- Meeting compensation EUR 300/meeting - Compensation for loss of working time EUR 300 for meeting and proceeding dates - Fee of the chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 4,700/month - Fee of the deputy chairman EUR 2,500/month - Fee of a member of the Board of Directors EUR 2,000/month - Travel allowance according to the company's travel policy



The Nomination Board's proposal concerning remuneration of the members of the



Supervisory Board



The Nomination Board has decided to propose to the General Meeting that the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board be kept at the same level as in 2016. Remuneration and compensation for meeting expenses shall be as follows:



- Meeting compensation EUR 250/meeting - Compensation for loss of working time EUR 250 for meeting and proceeding dates - Fee of the chairman of the Supervisory Board EUR 1,500/month - Fee of the deputy chairman EUR 750/month - Travel allowance according to the company's travel policy



Atria Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Board



DISTRIBUTION www.atria.com Major media Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd