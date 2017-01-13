LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 --

-- 4th consecutive What Car? win for the multi award winning city car -- i10 Premium SE also wins "Best buy more than GBP 10,000" in the city car category -- On sale from 12th January with prices starting from GBP 8,495(i)

The New Hyundai i10 has been awarded What Car?'s Best City Car award for the 4th consecutive year, holding off both a new challenge from the Suzuki Celerio and the established competition from the Skoda Citigo.

Steve Huntingford, What Car? Editor said: "We have no hesitation in singling out the i10 as our winner: it's cheap to buy and to run, comfy, and easy to drive in town. But it also has luxuries that you rarely get in this class, plus a five-year warranty. The i10 feels like a class above the rest, with the most room, the smartest interior and the smoothest engine. The i10 is a proper, grown-up car, not just a mere runaround, and that's why it's our favourite city car."

The New i10 1.2 Premium SE also won "Best buy for more than GBP 10,000". Huntingford commented: "we recommend top-spec Premium SE trim, which now gets class-leading infotainment on a 7.0 inch touchscreen, sat-nav, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and a DAB radio. You also get climate control, heated seats and a heated steering wheel - all on a city car. The rest of the i10 remains as appealing as ever."

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor UK said "Since its launch in 2014, i10 has continually received praise from both industry and buyers alike and has become one of the stalwarts of our range. For 2017, we have introduced New i10 which not only introduces a fresh new look but also brings technology to the segment that is usually only found in the classes above."

New Hyundai i10 Small City Car is available from GBP 8,495(i) on the road. For more information, please visit www.hyundai.co.uk

(i) i10 S 1.0-litre on-the-road price of GBP 8,495 includes a customer saving of GBP 755 against a full on the road price of GBP 9,250. Offer is subject to availability and may be withdrawn or varied at any time.

Note to Editors - The What Car? Awards are sponsored by Warranty Direct

About Hyundai Motor

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond. The company leads the Hyundai Motor Group, an innovative business structure capable of circulating resources from molten iron to finished cars. Hyundai Motor has eight manufacturing bases and seven design & technical centres worldwide and in 2015 sold 4.96 million vehicles globally. With more than 110,000 employees worldwide, Hyundai Motor continues to enhance its product line-up with localised models and strives to strengthen its leadership in clean technology, starting with the world's first mass-produced hydrogen-powered vehicle, ix35 Fuel Cell and IONIQ, the world's first model with three electrified powertrains in a single body type.

About Hyundai Motor UK

Hyundai has sold vehicles in the UK since 1982. In 2005, Hyundai opened its own UK subsidiary, Hyundai Motor UK Ltd, based in High Wycombe. Since 2008, the company has risen from 21st to one of the top 10 car manufacturers in the UK and last year sold a record 88,257 vehicles. Hyundai Motor UK employs more than 3,000 people through its UK operations and dealer network. Hyundai offers a full range of vehicles from the award-winning New Generation i10 city car through to the capable Santa Fe SUV and iLoad LCV. All passenger cars come with Hyundai's industry-leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty package. Further information about Hyundai and its products is available at www.hyundai.co.uk.

Follow us on Twitter @Hyundai_UK_PR

Contacts:

Natasha Waddington

Head of PR

01494 428646

07771 975692

natasha.waddington@hyundai-car.co.uk



Laura King

Senior Manager, Brand PR

01494 428685

07817 264224

laura.king@hyundai-car.co.uk



Robin Hayles

Product PR Manager

01494 428655

07836 579628

robin.hayles@hyundai-car.co.uk



Yasmin Fletcher

Press Officer

01494 428721

07860 188073

yasmin.fletcher@hyundai-car.co.uk



Sarah Saunders

PR Executive

01494 428617

07812 086167

sarah.saunders@hyundai-car.co.uk



