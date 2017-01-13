itelligence AG Publishes Key Figures for Fiscal Year 2016

BIELEFELD, Germany, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenues climb by 11.7% to MEUR 777.9 in 2016

License and cloud subscription revenues rise 18.6% to record level of MEUR 85.5

EBIT of MEUR 34.9 after MEUR 36.0 in previous year

Forecasts for 2017: Increase in revenues to MEUR820-830, EBIT margin of around 5.0%

itelligence AG enjoyed very strong growth in fiscal year 2016 and has reported revenues of MEUR777.9, a surge of 11.7% compared with the previous year's figure of MEUR696.2. Revenues of up to MEUR750 were forecast for fiscal year 2016. The earnings situation is also satisfactory thanks to a very strong fourth quarter. EBIT for the year as a whole is virtually on par with the previous year's level. The good overall results were attributable to organic growth of MEUR40.4 (up 5.8%) and the increased revenues resulting from newly acquired companies of MEUR41.3 (up 5.9%). Orders on hand at itelligence AG rose by 17.0% from MEUR659.5 as of the end of 2015 to MEUR771.7 as of December31,2016.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG, said: "In the fourth quarter of 2016, we managed to generate significant new business. In particular, license business and cloud revenues rose to new record levels. itelligence is thereby fortifying its global position. In addition to Germany, itelligence saw significant double-digit growth in the UK, Scandinavia, Poland and Turkey. Despite the many challenges - such as those stemming from exchange rates and project business - we are satisfied with our overall result. To safeguard our growth strategy, itelligence is investing in SAP-based product solutions to greatly benefit our customers in the digitization of their business models."

In the individual revenue segments, consulting business improved with an increase in revenues of 6.9% from MEUR310.1 to MEUR331.4. License and cloud subscription business improved its revenues by 18.6% to a record level of MEUR85.5 (previous year: MEUR72.1). Revenues in managed services business was up by 16.0% in total at MEUR360.2 (previous year: MEUR310.6). Managed services business now accounts for 46.3% of total revenues (previous year: 44.6%).

In terms of geographical breakdown, revenues in the largest segment, DACH, increased by 13.5% from MEUR321.2 to MEUR364.6. The Western Europe segment also posted growth of 14.7% to MEUR177.6 after MEUR154.8 in the previous year. In Eastern Europe, revenues climbed by 11.7% from MEUR74.6 to MEUR83.3. The US segment improved with growth of 3.7% from MEUR130.8 to MEUR135.7. Revenues in the Asia segment rose by 16.8% from MEUR10.7 to MEUR12.5 in fiscal year 2016. In the Other segment, revenues amounted to MEUR4.2 after MEUR4.1 in the previous year.

In terms of earnings (EBIT), itelligence AG did not quite rise to the level of the previous year (5.2%) owing to project start-up costs for IT solutions, acquisition costs and exchange rate losses, ultimately generating an EBIT margin of 4.5%. In absolute figures, EBIT for 2016 was virtually on par with the previous year at MEUR34.9 (MEUR36.0). In particular, a strong fourth quarter with EBIT growth of 13.0% to MEUR17.4 (previous year: MEUR15.4) and an EBIT margin of 7.7% (previous year: 7.7%) indicated a strong upturn in performance.

The Management Board is forecasting further growth in revenues and increased earnings for fiscal year 2017. Thus, revenues are set to rise to between MEUR820 and MEUR830 in the current year. An EBIT margin of around 5.0% is projected with further growth in earnings.

Further figures and details can be found in the 2016 Annual Report, which will be published on March31,2017.

About itelligence

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing more than 5,600 highly qualified employees in 25 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, among others global value-added reseller, SAP Certified in Cloud Services, SAP-Certified Provider of Hosting Services for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud and SAP Platinum Partner, itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific SAP. In 2016, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 777.9 million.

