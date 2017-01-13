In Terms of Revenue, Dairy Alternatives Market is Expected to Reach US$26,311.3 Mn in 2024: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As per a research report released by Transparency Market Research, the players from the global dairy alternatives market have found a considerable volume of success from the regions of North America and Europe. However, the regional leader of the market, Asia Pacific, is expected to continue dominating the overall demand volume for diary alternatives over the coming years. Dairy producers in this region have been enjoying a massive demand volume for milk and dairy products over many years. As consumer awareness towards healthier alternatives increases, a part of this huge demand is expected to be replaced by the demand for dairy alternatives. The global dairy alternatives market is expected to reach US$9.32 bn by the end of 2016. After being projected at a CAGR of 13.8% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024, this market's revenue is expected to reach US$26.31 bn by the end of 2024.

Earth's Own Food Company, Inc., The Hein Celestial Group, Inc., and Living Harvest Foods, Inc., have been some of the top names in the global dairy alternatives market for 2015. The market has already experienced a considerably positive reception from consumers over the recent past. Several factors are allowing the leaders in the global dairy alternatives market to embark on expansion strategies as well as consolidation tactics to gain a better share in the market over the coming years.

Get Industry Research Report Sample for more Professional and Technical Industry Insights:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18290

Lactose Intolerant Count on the Rise

"One of the key factors that work in favor of any market that caters to alternatives to an established one is an increase in the number of consumers or end users that are seeing it as a better option than the original. In the case of the dairy and dairy products markets, it is a growing number of consumers that are finding themselves to be lactose intolerant or feel that they are better off not consuming lactose. The count of both consumers is increasing at a fairly high rate across the world and is thus the prime factor augmenting the global dairy alternatives market," states a TMR analyst. The same can be said with people who are allergic to milk. With the current rate of growth in their numbers, the global dairy alternatives market is expected to shine in the immediate future. At the same time, dieticians and doctors have been increasingly advising their patients in many cases to adhere to a plant-based diet, a large part of which includes plant-based milks and other dairy alternatives.

Another factor driving the global dairy alternatives market is the growing array of options made available by market players. The presence of milks made from soy, almond, rice, hemp, oats, and hazelnut is seen to be increasing in store shelves thanks to the ramped up production rates and better marketing strategies.

Research PR: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/diary-alternatives-market.htm

High Cost of Dairy Alternatives Continues to Deter Consumers

Despite the success stories of several players in the global dairy alternatives market, one problem that still all have to tackle is the high costs of producing and marketing dairy alternatives. Several players add value to their products by adding several supplementary nutrients, further increasing the cost of their products. Products such as almond milk and coconut milk - even without the addition of nutritional supplements - is found to be exceptionally high for a large part of the working class consumer pool, thereby severely reducing their overall market penetration rates.

"One factor that still continues to work in the favor of the producers of dairy alternatives, is the claims of massive health benefits and dietary supplementation that their products can offer over conventional dairy products. Complementing this is the surging demand for plant-based proteins across the world which is a response to the high level of fats and cholesterol consumed through meats and conventional milk and dairy products. This food segment also find favor among the growing number of people suffering from cancer, diabetes, and a list of other chronic and/or age-related health issues," adds the analyst.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Diary Alternatives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 - 2024."

Key segments of the Global Dairy Alternatives Market

Global Dairy Alternatives Market: By Product Type

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Rice Milk

Coconut Milk

Others

Global Dairy Alternatives Market: By Formulation

Plain Formulation

Plain Sweetened Formulation

Plain Unsweetened Formulation

Flavored Formulation

Flavored Sweetened Formulation

Flavored Unsweetened Formulation

Global Dairy Alternatives Market: By Application

Food

Dessert

Cheese

Snacks

Spreads

Others

Beverages

Global Dairy Alternatives Market: By Distribution

Large Retail

Small Retail

Specialty Stores

Online

Global Dairy Alternatives Market: By Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Related Research Reports:

Dairy Blends Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dairy-blends-market.html

Dairy Ingredients Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dairy-ingredients-market.html

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact



Transparency Market Research



State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/