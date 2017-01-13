Imperial Minerals Plc - Grant of Options

13 January 2017

Imperial Minerals plc

(the "Company")

Grant of Options

The Company announces that it has granted 5,000,000 options ("Options") over ordinary shares of 0.1pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The Options are being granted to the directors of the Company as remuneration and incentivisation arrangements for the financial year ending 2017 and may be exercised at any time up to the fifth anniversary from the date of this announcement. The Options are exercisable at a price of 4 pence per Ordinary Share, being a premium of 100 per cent. to the last fund raising as announced on 9 December 2016. The Options equate to 16.26 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company. Following this grant, James Hamilton has 2,500,000 Options in total and Russell Hardwick has 2,500,000 Options in total.

