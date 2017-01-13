Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank / Director/PDMR Shareholding* Sberbank: Persons Discharging Manager Responsibilities (PDMR) Notification 13-Jan-2017 / 11:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Persons Discharging Manager Responsibilities (PDMR) Notification* *PDMR Notification Form Page* *1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* Must complete either for a natural person or a legal person. If completing for a legal person, please include the legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable. Name of natural person* First Name(s) Last Name(s) Sergey Ivanov *2 - Reason for the notification* Must complete either for a natural person or a legal person. If completing for a legal person, please include the legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable. *For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: *the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowance market participant / auction platform / auctioneer / auction monitor should be indicated e.g. CEO, CFO. *For persons closely associated with: * An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities; Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities *Position/status** Senior Vice President *Initial notification / Amendment ** Initial notification *3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* *Full name of the entity ** Sberbank of Russia *Legal Entity Identifier In accordance with ISO 1744 LEI code* code *4 - Details of transaction(s)* *Transaction(s) summary tabl**e* *Description *Aggregated *Aggregated *Total *Date* of Financial Price* Volume* Aggregated Transaction* Volume* 2017-01-11 purchase 169.42 295000 49977749.50 *Description of the a share financial instrument, type of instrument ** *Identification Code ** 1-03-01481-B *Nature of the transaction purchase ** *Currency ** RUB - Russian Ruble *Price(s) and volumes(s) ** *Price* *Volume* *Total* 169.42 295000 49977749.50 *Aggregated Information* *Price* *Volume* *Total* 169.42 295000 49977749.50 *Date of Transaction ** 2017-01-11 *Place of transaction ** Public Joint-Stock Company 'Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS' The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Sberbank 19 Vavilova St. 117997 Moscow Russia Phone: +7-495-957-57-21 E-mail: media@sberbank.ru Internet: www.sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Listed: Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt; London, Moscow Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER Sequence No.: 3747 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 536245 13-Jan-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2017 05:22 ET (10:22 GMT)