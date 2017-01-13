HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology Inc. (OTC PINK: PBYA), is pleased to announce today that it has achieved record sales for the calendar year 2016 for its line of products in e-learning and training, exam preparation, continuing education and compliance materials for career advancement for a wide variety of technical fields. Brown is building the first full service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades.

Orders for 2016 surpassed the goal of 20,000 compared to only 7,528 in 2015 representing over a 266% increase year over year. Orders from web sales had the most dramatic increase with over 19,000 orders compared to just over 6,500 for 2015. Orders from enterprise customers increased to over 1,000 in 2016 compared to less than 500 orders for 2015.

"We attribute this dramatic growth to revamping our websites to offer a more modern experience and adding advanced search and other features," stated Abraham Israel, Chief Marketing Officer. "In addition, we've employed advanced email marketing, product bundling and added high volume and new product offerings. During 2016 we've also added five new websites with unique landing pages and increased our conversion rate from 1.7% in 2015 to 2.1% in 2016, a 24% increase."

"As excited as we are about our progress this last year, we believe this is just the beginning," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer. "With our recent announcements to move into virtual reality for HVAC training, acquire One Exam Prep, and to acquire Premier Purchasing and Alliance, as well as our recently announced new publishing deals, we are looking forward to an extraordinary year of growth in our industry in 2017. Our current run rate also projects a possible doubling of 2016 numbers with close to 40,000 orders projected for the coming year based upon record breaking order volume in January 2017. With the launch of over a dozen targeted websites in the first quarter of 2017, we expect to tap into new online markets."

"Not only are we proving our prowess to gain market share in our industry, we are also making significant progress at improving our corporate image and infrastructure," stated Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer. "We have recently filed to change our listing to upgrade to the OTCBB, which we expect to occur this month, and we are in the process of changing our corporate name to ProBility Media Corp."

As a result of the merger between Brown Technical Media Corp. and Panther Biotechnology Inc., the new entity is changing its fiscal year from May 31 to October 31 and plans to file a new 10K at the end of January.

