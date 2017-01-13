MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Editor's Note: There are five photos associated with this news release.

Sotheby's International Realty Quebec and Sotheby's International Realty Palm Beach have exclusively listed Celine Dion's luxurious Bahamian-inspired Florida estate. The newly priced property was reintroduced today at $38.5 million USD, adjusted from its 2016 price of $45 million USD.

Built in 2010 and located in one of the most exclusive private enclaves in the world, the estate sits on five-and-a-half acres of pristine Jupiter Island ocean frontage. The estate features a main residence and five individual pavilions, over 400 linear feet of Atlantic oceanfront, and three separate pools, one at the rear by the ocean and two connecting pools at the front with a unique water park feature.

Exuding elegance, the primary residence offers over 10,000 square feet of open concept living, and features retractable living room walls that lead to an outdoor oasis. The bright, airy main level features a formal living room with vaulted ceilings, a large butler's kitchen, a separate kitchen with seating area open to the adjacent dinette, family room and dining room, a ground floor bedroom suite with walk-in closet, bathroom and screened-in porch, a media room, and a fully-appointed guest wing. The second floor features two children's bedrooms with their own ensuite bathrooms, children's den and an expansive master bedroom.

"This is a bespoke estate that will appeal to the most discriminate of buyers as there are only a handful of properties in the world that offer such a unique and incomparable lineage," said co-listing agent and Sotheby's International Realty Quebec Broker Joseph Montanaro. "With a reintroduction at a price that reflects the current market, we expect the estate's purchaser to be one that appreciates not only the architectural excellence of this property, but its unique story as well."

The estate encompasses 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms throughout. A guest house, tennis building, staff quarters, parking garage and on-site salt water extracting facility for irrigation are also situated across the property. The property is offered as a turnkey purchase with almost all of its contents.

According to representatives of Ms. Dion, "The estate is on the market because Ms. Dion's performance commitments following the renewal of her contract in Las Vegas has meant that the property is currently underutilized."

