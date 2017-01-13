Global Melanoma Heat Map and Framework Analysis Report 2016-2022: Pipeline Products & Marketed Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





The disease is divided into two categories based on how advanced it is upon diagnosis. These are early-stage melanoma, which can be treated with surgery, and advanced melanoma, which cannot. Therapeutic options differ between the two treatment settings, with early-stage therapy aiming to prevent disease re-occurrence, and advanced therapies aiming to slow disease progression while maintaining the patient's quality of life (QoL). Unmet need remains in the form of improving the efficacy of treatment options and patient QoL.

This tabular heatmap framework, designed to provide an easily digestible summary of these clinical characteristics, provides detailed information on all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the melanoma market, with additional focus on the late-stage pipeline. These are split along therapy lines, and are therefore reflective of the treatment algorithm.

All safety and efficacy endpoints reported in these trials are displayed, for both the drug and placebo groups. In addition, key study characteristics such as the size, composition and patient segment of the study population are provided. These results are presented in a visually accessible, color-coded manner in order to maximize ease of use.

The accompanying text provides a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape, and the anticipated changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, as a result of the late-stage pipeline.

Scope

- How is the melanoma market landscape expected to change with regard to therapeutic type, due to promising pipeline therapies?

- What are the clinical characteristics of currently approved therapies for melanoma, in terms of specific safety and efficacy parameters?

- How are clinical safety and efficacy parameters linked to the key unmet needs in this indication?

- How will current late-stage combination therapeutics affect the melanoma market, and will they be able to satisfy current unmet need with regard to safe therapy options?

- Will the repositioning of currently approved metastatic melanoma drugs prove beneficial for patients in the adjuvant setting?

- Will recent first-in-class market approvals impact the market significantly?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Table of Contents

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Guidance

3. Marketed Products

3.1 Early-Stage Adjuvant Therapy

3.1.1 Adjuvant Immunotherapy

3.2 Advanced (Unresectable or Metastatic) Therapy

3.2.1 Chemotherapy

3.2.2 Immunotherapy

3.2.3 Targeted Therapies

4. Pipeline Products

4.1 Changes to Early-Stage Adjuvant Therapy 2016-2022

4.1.1 Changes to Adjuvant Immunotherapy 2016-2022

4.2 Changes to Advanced (Unresectable or Metastatic) Therapies 2016-2022

4.2.1 Changes to Chemotherapy 2016-2022

4.2.2 Changes to Immunotherapy 2016-2022

4.2.3 Changes to Targeted Therapies 2016-2022

5. Appendix

