'Yaaron se Bane Hum' Says McDowell's No1 Soda in Their Brand New Campaign

A soul stirring campaign showcasing the integral role that friendship plays in an individual's journey of self-discovery

McDowell's No1 Soda by United Spirits Limited - a Diageo group company has launched the 'Yaaron Se Bane Hum' campaign, which is an evolution of its iconic 'No1 Yaari' campaign and represents a new perspective on celebrating the bonds of brotherhood and bringing friends together.

Developed in partnership with leading creative agency, DDB Mudra Group, the new McDowell's No1 Soda campaign is built on the insight that millennials are on a journey of self-discovery where their Yaars become their second family and are a constant support system during those coming of age moments in a person's life that shape the person you become.

The essence behind 'Yaaron Se Bane Hum' is captured in this beautiful line - 'Jeetun mein toh jashn manati, Haarun toh taaqat ban jaati', which is part of the poetry written by Sonal Dabral for this campaign. Through an entrancing travelogue, the McDowell's No1 Soda TVC captures a catalyzing moment of self-discovery for bands of brothers and brings to life the role friends play in helping an individual overcome his moment of weakness or doubt.

Subroto Geed, Senior Vice President - Marketing, at United Spirits Limited says, "We believe the "Yaaron se bane hum" campaign is an incredibly strong idea that is brought to life with an outstanding creative. The journey began with defining 'Yaari' through the bonds of brotherhood and this new campaign celebrates how that dynamic transforms an individual through his journey of self-discovery. Backed by media-first thinking, we are excited to deploy our biggest campaign to date through an intelligent multimedia approach

"McDowell's No1 soda is famous for its iconic and inimitable marketing and 'Yaaron Se Bane Hum' campaign is no different. The fundamental creative shift that we have made with 'Yaaron Se Bane Hum' campaign is by showcasing No.1 Yaari through an individual's perspective and hence making it a narrative that will make people introspect about how friends anchor them through life's defining moments. I was so inspired and moved by this narrative that I decided to not just write the poetry but even direct the film myself. Here's to our deepest friendships. Here's to No.1 Yaari!" adds Sonal Dabral, Chief Creative Officer of DDB Mudra Group.

McDowell's No1 Soda by United Spirits Limited - A Diageo Company has been celebrating the bonds of brotherhood and bringing close friends together. In 2014, McDowell's No1 Soda launched the 'No1Yaari' campaign with a 7-minute digital short film and a truly heart-warming song by Mohit Chauhan that celebrates those cherished, meaningful friendships that enrich our lives.

About United Spirits Limited

United Spirits Limited (USL) is a subsidiary of Diageo plc which is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. In 2013-14, Diageo plc acquired a 54.8% shareholding in United Spirits making India one of its largest markets.

Founded in 1826, USL is the largest Indian spirits company, selling around 120 mn cases annually, involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of beverage alcohol. USL produces and sells Scotch whisky, IMFL whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, gin and wine. Its portfolio includes much-loved brands such as McDowell's No1, Royal Challenge, Signature, and Antiquity. USL also imports, manufactures and sells Diageo's iconic brands such as Johnnie Walker, VAT 69, Black & White, Smirnoff and Ciroc in India. The company also successfully operates strong brand extensions like Black Dog Sparkling Water, Smirnoff Experience, Royal Challenge Sports Drink, McDowell's No1 Soda and Bagpiper Soda among others.

The company is listed on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange). For more information about United Spirits Limited, our people, vision, brands, and performance visit us at http://www.unitedspirits.in.

