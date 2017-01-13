Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-01-13 12:18 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 20 December 2016, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilniaus Baldai, AB (identification code 121922783, address Savanoriu ave. 178B, Vilnius, LT-03154) decided to pay out 0,27 Eur dividend per share.



Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the Annual General Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 04 January 2017 were shareholders of Vilniaus Baldai, AB.



From 18 January 2017 the dividends will be paid out in the following order:



- to the shareholders, who's Vilniaus Baldai, AB shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution; - to the shareholders, who's Vilniaus Baldai, AB shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian Siauliu bankas AB, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts with Lithuanian commercial bank as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch Seimyniskiu st. 1A, Vilnius).



Procedure for the will be taxed Dividends



- dividends paid to natural persons-residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons-residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent; - dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities-residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 15 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.



For additional information on payout of the dividends please contact Siauliu bankas AB tel. 1813.



Additional information: Head of Finance Jonas Krutinis Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00