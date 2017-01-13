--------------------------------------------------------------------- Series RIKB 20 0205 Settlement Date 01/18/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,579 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 102.760 5.240 Total Number of Bids Received 49 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 9,019 Total Number of Successful Bids 37 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 37 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 102.760 5.240 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 102.955 5.170 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 102.760 5.240 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 102.827 5.220 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 102.955 5.170 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 102.688 5.270 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 102.812 5.230 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------