

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Barack Obama has awarded the nation's highest civilian honor -- the Presidential Medal of Freedom - to Vice President Joe Biden for his lifetime of service to the United States.



It was the only time in his presidency, which comes to end next week, that Obama bestowed this medal.



Pope John Paul II, President Ronald Reagan, and General Colin Powell are the three others who received the prestigious honor in the recent past.



Speaking at the White House ceremony Thursday, Obama described Joe Biden as the best Vice President America has ever had, and as 'a lion of American history.'



