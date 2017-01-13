Total Introduces Total Football Together to Support the Confederation of African Football

PARIS, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Total, the title sponsor of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for eight years, is introducing Total Football Together, an integrated communications program to share a love of football both within and outside the company.

Total Football Together will be launched at the Total Africa Cup of Nations, which is taking place in Gabon from January 14 to February 5. The program will continue to be deployed at future African football events, for which Total is the title sponsor under its partnership with CAF.

TOTAL FOOTBALL TOGETHER-Living and Breathing Football Together

Football is a universal language, synonymous with socializing, team spirit and, of course, energy. In Africa, it is more than just a sport: it embodies a passion and enthusiasm that transcend cultures in all their diversity. The love of football brings together fans from all walks of life. Football Together reflects Total's desire to spread this exciting, celebratory spirit far and wide, sharing it with everyone who loves the sport in Africa and beyond.

Total Football Together kicks off on January 14 with a program for the general public that consists of:

Locally: Man of the Match, Total Ball Boys and special events and contests in the Group's 4,200 service stations in Africa to win tickets to matches.

to win tickets to matches. On TV: En route pour le CAN Total [Headed for Total AFCON] and Jour de CAN Total [Total AFCON Day] on the French-language channel Canal+ and Studio Chat on SuperSport for Total AFCON 2017.

[Headed for Total AFCON] and [Total AFCON Day] on the French-language channel Canal+ and Studio Chat on SuperSport for Total AFCON 2017. Online: An ecosystem comprising a social media room, the African Champions app, a Facebook page, a Twitter account, a website and more.

There's also a program for employees, with the creation of the One Total, Football Together community. Offering exclusive content, contests and events, it will make Total employees frontline ambassadors and contributors in celebrating Total AFCON 2017.

Africa is in Total's blood, and has been a cornerstone of its international presence for more than 90 years. The Group intends to strengthen its position as the local services champion on the continent, which is central to its 20-year business ambition. And what better vehicle than football to consolidate its already strong roots?

About the Total Africa Cup of Nations Program

Local

Man of the Match : Before each game, fans will be able to guess the most valuable player to try and win one of many prizes.

: Before each game, fans will be able to guess the most valuable player to try and win one of many prizes. Total Ball Boys : Two African children will be able to live out their dream by being ball boys for the Total AFCON final in Libreville, Gabon on February 5, 2017 . One child will come from the family of a Total employee. All the children have to do is draw what it means to be a ball boy at the event.

: Two African children will be able to live out their dream by being ball boys for the Total AFCON final in on . One child will come from the family of a Total employee. All the children have to do is draw what it means to be a ball boy at the event. Special events will be held at Total's 4,200 service stations in Africa . In particular, customers will have a chance to win tickets to Total AFCON matches.

Online

Football Together : A website and related social media (Facebook, which already has nearly 700,000 fans, andTwitter) covering the latest football news (championship schedule, scores, offbeat content, fans) and offering contests.

: A website and related social media (Facebook, which already has nearly 700,000 fans, andTwitter) covering the latest football news (championship schedule, scores, offbeat content, fans) and offering contests. The Social Media Room : On Facebook, Twitter and WAT, Total's internal social network, the place to watch the opening, semi-final and final matches and engage communities worldwide around African football, starting with Total's own employees.

: On Facebook, Twitter and WAT, Total's internal social network, the place to watch the opening, semi-final and final matches and engage communities worldwide around African football, starting with Total's own employees. The African Champions app: A free Android app that will allow fans to put together their favorite teams and try to win game tickets and service station promotions. The app is being tested in Gabon and Morocco .

For employees

Football Together : A dedicated community on Total's internal social network.

: A dedicated community on Total's internal social network. Customized GIFs: Employees will be able to personally express their passion for football and support for one of the teams competing. The ones that get the most "Likes" will experience Football Together live at the Total CAF Super Cup in February.

Total and Football

As the title sponsor of 10 CAF competitions, Total will be seen at more than 1,500 matches during:

The Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).

The African Nations Championship (CHAN).

CAF inter-clubs competition (CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Super Cup).

Youth competitions (U-23, U-20 and U-17 Cup of Nations).

The African Women Championship.

The Futsal African Cup of Nations.

Total in Africa

With an established presence going back 90 years and a position as Africa's No. 1 oil major, Total is supporting the continent's sustainable energy transition. Active across the energy development and marketing chain, it employs 10,000 people in 44 countries. Africa accounts for 30% of Total's oil and gas production. The Group serves some 2million customers each day at its 4,200 service stations and is also active in solar energy through its affiliate SunPower, whose assets include two power plants in South Africa. Total also deploys innovative solutions in Africa, such as Awango by Total solar lamps (6million people have benefited from the program to date) for access to energy and money transfer services and mobile payment in the area of digital technology. It also deploys corporate philanthropy initiatives and community outreach programs to support local economic growth, employment, public health and access to education on the continent.