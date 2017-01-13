

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $852 million, or $5.14 per share. This was higher than $801 million, or $4.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.02 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.89 billion. This was up from $2.86 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $852 Mln. vs. $801 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -EPS (Q4): $5.14 vs. $4.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.2% -Analysts Estimate: $5.02 -Revenue (Q4): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%



