HKScan lowers its operating profit outlook



HKScan Corporation estimates that its comparable operating profit (EBIT) for 2016 will remain at EUR 12-14 million mainly due to the weakened profitability of market area Sweden. The comparable operating profit (EBIT) for the previous year was EUR 21.5 million.



In the stock exchange release published on 21 October 2016, HKScan estimated that its comparable operating profit (EBIT) for 2016 would remain at the previous year's level or below it.



HKScan will publish its financial statements bulletin for 2016 on 8 February 2017.



For further details, kindly contact Tuomo Valkonen, CFO, HKScan Corporation. Please submit a call-back request via Marja-Leena Dahlskog, SVP Communications, HKScan Corporation, firstname.lastname@hkscan.com or tel. +358 10 570 2142.



HKScan is the leading Nordic meat expert. We produce, market and sell high-quality, responsibly-produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2015, HKScan had net sales of approximately EUR 1.9 billion and some 7 400 employees.



