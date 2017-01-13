

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $4.34 billion, or $0.40 per share. This was higher than $2.95 billion, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $19.99 billion. This was up from $19.58 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.34 Bln. vs. $2.95 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $19.99 Bln vs. $19.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX