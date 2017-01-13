

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net income available to common shareholders was $53.3 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $47.03 million, or $0.20 per share a year ago.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net interest income increased 17% to $195.6 million in fourth quarter from $166.65 million last year, favorably impacted by loan growth within the regional bank and the positive impact of higher market rates.



Noninterest income (including securities gains) was $124.1 million in fourth quarter, 6% lower than $132.23 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower fixed income sales revenue.



Interest income climbed 17 percent to $219.90 million from $187.62 million last year.



