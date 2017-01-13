Worldwide Alzheimer's Disease Heat Map and Analysis Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Current treatments focus on sustaining the patient's cognitive function, managing behavioural symptoms and slowing down the rate of disease progression. There is currently no cure for AD, and only six symptomatic treatment therapies have been approved, of which one (Cognex) is no longer available in the US. The current market leaders are suboptimal in terms of efficacy, and there is therefore a large unmet need within AD to develop safer and more efficacious treatments.



There are numerous differences between many of these products due to their mechanisms of action, and these must be understood fully by companies seeking to position a novel drug in this market. This tabular heatmap framework, designed to provide an easily digestible summary of these clinical characteristics, provides detailed information on all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the AD market and Phase III pipeline. These are split along therapy lines, and are therefore reflective of the treatment algorithm.

All safety and efficacy endpoints reported in these trials are displayed, for both the drug and placebo groups. In addition, key study characteristics such as the size, composition and patient segment of the study population are provided. These results are presented in a visually accessible, color-coded manner in order to maximize ease of use.



The accompanying text provides a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape, and the anticipated changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, as a result of the late-stage pipeline.

Scope



- What preventative early-stage drugs are generating interest within the AD pipeline?

- Will the current AD market landscape ensure that the first drug with a disease-modifying mechanism of action will become the market leader?

- What are the clinical characteristics of currently approved therapies for AD, in terms of specific safety and efficacy parameters?

- What are the key unmet needs in this indication, and which clinical safety and efficacy parameters are the most closely linked to them?

- How will current late-stage molecules affect the market for AChEIs, and are they able to yield comparable clinical efficacy results?

- With three amyloid inhibitors present in the late-stage pipeline, do they have sufficient differentiating characteristics from previous clinical failures from this class to have an impact on the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

2. Introduction

2.1 Research Report Guidance

3. Marketed Products



3.1 Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors



3.2 NMDAs



3.3 Combination therapy



4. Pipeline Products

5. Appendix

