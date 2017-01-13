Worldwide Emotion Analytics Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 82.9% During the Forecast Period 2016-2022 to Aggregate $1.7 Billion-Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide Emotion Analytics Market - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2016-2022" report to their offering.

Worldwide Emotion Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 82.9% During the Forecast Period 2016-2022 to Aggregate $1,711.0 Million By 2022

The emotion analytics market is analyzed based on five segments - technologies, types, solutions, verticals and regions. The technologies covered in the report are AI, biometrics & neuroscience, 3D modelling, pattern recognition, records management and others.



The human emotions are read and analyzed by voice, gesture, and face inputs. Basically, there are seven emotions that are universally accepted - joy, surprise, anger, contempt, sadness, disgust, and fear. The emotion analytics is the examination of a person's verbal and non-verbal communications in order to understand the mood and attitude. In the today's world of internet, people are expressing their emotions, sentiments, and feelings through text/comments, emojis, likes, and dislikes.

Understanding the real meaning of these electronic symbols is very important - human emotions are analyzed by human-machine interference using mobile applications and devices. At present, emotion analytics is used in businesses to identify customer's perception towards their products. The emotion analytics data is used by the companies to create strategies that will improve their business. Emotion analytics software programs are used by the organizations in data collection, data classification, data analytics, and data visualization.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the major technology that is being implemented by various organizations and has huge market share with a CAGR of 83.9% during the forecast period 2016-2022. There has been an increase in the advance machine learning technologies, used for analyzing the human behavior across different industries. Biometrics is one of the technologies that is being vastly implemented by various organizations to secure their business operations. The types of emotion analytics covered in the report are facial analytics, speech analytics, video analytics and others. Facial analytics is driving the emotion analytics market as a lot of organizations are showing interest in analyzing customer's facial expressions and their emotions, which would help them in knowing customer perceptions towards their products.

The solutions covered in the report are API & SDK, mobile & web application, cloud and others. API & SDK is considered the backbone of emotion analytics market having huge market share with a CAGR of 82.6% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The cloud APIs interact with the web and mobile applications and allow customers to easily access their applications. SDKs allow organizations to create interactive and emotion-based applications and provide digital experiences to their customers on any device in real-time.

Some of the key players are Microsoft, IBM, Retinad Virtual Reality, Neuromore, Imotions A/S, Kairos, Beyond Verbal, Affectiva, Eyris (EmoVu), etc. Several players are sensing the emotions and play a major role in providing better customer experience. Numerous startups and big players are entering the market.



Big players such as Google, Apple, Facebook, IBM, and Microsoft are acquiring smaller players to increase their market share. Even though emotion analytics is a niche market, many players are focusing on this for understanding and analyzing customer emotions and to offer products and services that satisfy them.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Technologies: Market Size and Analysis



7 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis



8 Types: Market Size and Analysis



9 Verticals: Market Size and Analysis



10 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



11 Market Attractiveness



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Vendor Profiles



14 Companies to Watch For



15 Global Generalist



Companies Mentioned

- Affectiva Inc

- Beyond Verbal

- Emotient (Apple)

- Eyeris(EmoVu)

- IBM Corp.

- Kairos AR Inc

- Microsoft Corp

- Neuromore Inc

- Realeyes

- Retainad Virtual Reality Inc

- SAP AG

- SAS Institute Inc

- iMotions A/S

- nViso SA

