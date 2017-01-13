

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new national survey says Islamic State poses the biggest threat to the well-being of the United States under its next President Donald Trump.



Trump, who is set to be sworn in the new US President next week, had sent strong anti-Muslim statements during campaign, but apparently toned down after he got elected.



Overall, about eight-in-ten Americans (79 percent) say that the Islamic terrorist group is a major threat to the U.S.



When he takes office next week, the President-elect will inherit an array of global threats in the view of the public.



The survey by Pew Research Center, conducted during January 4-9, finds North Korea's nuclear program and cyberattacks from other countries as other major threats.



Only modest changes were noted since last year in perceptions of these threats, but there are a few notable exceptions. Last April, just 42 percent viewed 'tensions with Russia' as a major threat; today, 54 percent say the same about 'Russia's power and influence.'



Over the same period, the share of the public describing the refugee movement from countries such as Iraq and Syria as a major threat to the United States has declined nine percentage points (from 55 percent to 46 percent).



There are substantial partisan differences in perceptions of most global threats.



Nearly eight-in-ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say global climate change is a major threat to the well-being of the United States, compared with only 25 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners.



By contrast, Republicans are about twice as likely as Democrats to say the large number of refugees leaving Iraq and Syria is a major threat to the U.S.



The public continues to view China as a serious problem, but not an adversary.



