Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2017) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") announced today that it has granted to its directors, officers and consultants 525,000 incentive stock options ("Options") under the Company's stock option plan. Each Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of three years from the date of the grant. The Common Shares issuable upon the due exercise of the Options will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of the grant.

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere Mining is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets, with an emphasis on near term production opportunities. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere Mining has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

