A variety of music will be heard throughout Snowfest. A special performance of the United States 338 th Patriotic Army Band with a full orchestra will be featured on Saturday morning, January 28 in the Warming Tent. The annual fireworks display is scheduled for Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

On Monday, January 30, the 25th annual Chef's Hot Food Competition and Tasting will take place at Zehnder's restaurant beginning at 6:00 p.m. This year German cuisine is featured: A Culinary Salute to Oktoberfest. Food will be prepared by local chefs and area culinary students. Sponsored by the American Culinary Federation/Saginaw Valley Chapter, tickets are $30 per person.

Visitors are encouraged to bring cameras and take photos of Snowfest 2017 and enter the annual Snowfest Impressions photo contest to win great Zehnder's prizes.

For a complete Snowfest schedule filled with activities, concerts, food, fireworks, entertainment and directions, go to Zehnder's Snowfest or Zehnder's on Facebook.

All scheduled outdoor activities and events may be changed due to weather conditions.

For reservations for ticketed events or information on Zehnder's Restaurant, retail marketplace, Zehnder's Splash Village and Waterpark, and The Fortress golf course, call.800-863-7999.

