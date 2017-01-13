AuRico Metals Significantly Expands High Grade Core of Kemess East Deposit

TORONTO, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Total Indicated Resources at Kemess East of 1.7M oz Gold and 1B lbs Copper

AuRico Metals Inc. (TSX: AMI)("AuRico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 compliant resource estimate for the Company's 100%-owned Kemess East deposit. The overall Kemess East deposit is estimated to contain Indicated Resources of 113.1 million tonnes grading 0.38% Cu and 0.46 g/t Au and Inferred Resources of 63.8 million tonnes grading 0.34% Cu and 0.31 g/t Au. The updated resource includes a high grade core estimated to contain Indicated Resources of 67.2 million tonnes grading 0.43% Cu and 0.60 g/t Au as well as Inferred Resources of 15.2 million tonnes grading 0.41% Cu and 0.51 g/t Au; as shown in Table 1.

When compared with the previous Kemess East resource (March 23, 2016 press release) Indicated tonnes in the high grade core have increased by 250% reflecting success both in expanding and upgrading the resource. The high grade core at Kemess East is associated with a strong potassic alteration zone which remains open to the north and to the south as does the overall deposit.

Commenting on today's announcement, Chris Richter, President and CEO of AuRico Metals stated, "This is a very exciting outcome to the 2016 exploration program. The updated resource is a substantial improvement compared to the 2016 resource in terms of overall tonnes, the ratio of Indicated to Inferred Resources and the number of contained ounces of gold and pounds of copper."

Table 1:Kemess East Mineral Resource Estimate Summary (SRK, 2017)

Category Mt Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu Mlb Au Koz Ag Koz Indicated - potassic strong 67.2 0.43 0.60 2.06 640 1,292 4,457 Indicated - potassic moderate 40.0 0.32 0.27 1.81 286 352 2,336 Indicated - potassic weak 5.1 0.22 0.19 1.45 24 31 238 Indicated - phyllic + propylitic 0.8 0.21 0.20 1.40 4 5 36 Indicated - total 113.1 0.38 0.46 1.94 954 1,680 7,066 Category Mt Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu Mlb Au Koz Ag Koz Inferred - potassic strong 15.2 0.41 0.51 2.05 137 249 1,003 Inferred - potassic moderate 41.9 0.34 0.26 1.91 311 353 2,579 Inferred - potassic weak 6.0 0.20 0.17 1.42 27 32 274 Inferred - phyllic + propylitic 0.7 0.21 0.24 1.42 3 6 33 Inferred - total 63.8 0.34 0.31 1.90 478 640 3,889

Notes

NSR cut-off value of C$17.3 /t was used to define indicated and inferred resources within a reasonable prospects for economic extraction solid; see Figure 1.

/t was used to define indicated and inferred resources within a reasonable prospects for economic extraction solid; see Figure 1. NSR calculation assumed US$3.20 /lb copper, US$1,275 /oz gold and US$21.0 /oz silver prices; and C$/US$ exchange rate of 0.76.

/lb copper, /oz gold and /oz silver prices; and C$/US$ exchange rate of 0.76. NSR calculation assumed metallurgical recoveries of 91% copper, 72% gold and 65% silver; as well as a 22% copper grade for concentrate. Molybdenum was excluded from the NSR calculation.

Details of the Sample Preparation and Quality Assurance and Quality Control are presented in AuRico Metals' November 8, 2016 press release reporting on the results of the Company's 2016 drill program.

press release reporting on the results of the Company's 2016 drill program. Resources were generated from 81 holes drilled at Kemess East in 2006, 2007, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Exploration activities at the Kemess East deposit have been conducted under the supervision of Wade Barnes , PGeo, Kemess Project Geologist, for AuRico Metals. Mr. Barnes is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

, PGeo, Kemess Project Geologist, for AuRico Metals. Mr. Barnes is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101. Mineral Resources were prepared under the supervision of Marek Nowak , SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. Mr. Nowak is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

The Kemess East deposit is located approximately one kilometre east of the Kemess Underground deposit and 6.5 kilometres north of the Kemess South facilities (see Figure 2). The Kemess Property is located in north-central British Columbia, Canada, approximately 430 kilometres northwest of Prince George.

Figure 1, below, provides plan and section views of the Kemess East deposit, with resource model blocks colour-coded by Net Smelter Return (NSR) value (the notes to Table 1 include an explanation of NSR calculation parameters).

Comparison to 2016 Resource Estimate

This resource estimate is an increase in the Indicated category of 73.9 million tonnes (or 188%) and a decrease in the Inferred category of 45.8 million tonnes (or -42%) compared to the March 23, 2016 resource estimate. The 2016 geological model that was the basis for the 2016 resource estimate proved to be robust with respect to the major controlling geological faults, alteration types and intensities. As with the 2016 resource estimate statistical analysis of the gold and copper grades associated with each alteration type indicated a distinct grade change between each alteration type thus constraining grade estimation boundaries. The Estimation Methodology was similar for both the 2016 and 2017 resource estimates.

Table 2:Kemess East Mineral Resource Comparison

January 13, 2017 Resource Mt Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu Mlb Au Koz Ag Koz Indicated - total 113.1 0.38 0.46 1.94 954 1,680 7,066 Inferred - total 63.8 0.34 0.31 1.90 478 640 3,889 March 23, 2016 Resource Mt Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu Mlb Au Koz Ag Koz Indicated - total 39.3 0.40 0.50 1.99 348 630 2,510 Inferred - total 109.7 0.37 0.38 1.99 891 1,340 7,010 Percentage Change Mt Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu Mlb Au Koz Ag Koz Indicated - total 188% -5% -8% -3% 174% 167% 182% Inferred - total -42% -8% -18% -5% -46% -52% -45%

Marek Nowak of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained within this press release. Marek Nowak is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About AuRico Metals

AuRico Metals is a mining royalty and development company whose producing gold royalty assets include a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Young-Davidson Gold Mine, a 0.25% NSR royalty on the Williams Mine at Hemlo, and a 0.5% NSR royalty on the Eagle River Mine - all located in Ontario, Canada. AuRico Metals also has a 2% NSR royalty on the Fosterville Mine and a 1% NSR royalty on the Stawell Mine, located in Victoria, Australia. Aside from its diversified royalty portfolio, AuRico owns (100%) the advanced Kemess Gold-Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.AuRico Metals' head office is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

