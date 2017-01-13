sprite-preloader
Freitag, 13.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

357,29 Euro		+6,52
+1,86 %
WKN: 928193 ISIN: US09247X1019 Ticker-Symbol: BLQA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
357,15
358,89
14:31
357,19
358,93
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK INC
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKROCK INC357,29+1,86 %