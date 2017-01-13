BAE Systems has received a $542 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide 145 M777 ultra-lightweight howitzers to the Indian Army through a Foreign Military Sale between the U.S. and Indian governments.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005060/en/

BAE Systems will provide 145 M777 ultra-lightweight howitzers to the Indian Army through a Foreign Military Sale between the U.S. and Indian governments. (Photo: BAE Systems)

"We look forward to working with the Indian Army and providing the only battle-proven 155mm ultra lightweight howitzer in the world. The M777 will give the Indian Army superior artillery capability," said Joe Senftle, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems. "M777 will remain at the forefront of artillery technology well into the future through the use of technical insertions, long-range precision guided munition developments, and flexible mobility options."

India joins the U.S., Canadian, and Australian forces in gaining the proven pedigree of the M777, which delivers rapid reaction capability and decisive and responsive firepower in sustained combat conditions.

Work on the contract will begin immediately and be performed by BAE Systems and its suppliers across the United Kingdom, United States, and India. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005060/en/

Contacts:

BAE Systems

Liz Ryan Sax

Office: +1 703-907-8226

Mobile: +1 973-567-2105

liz.ryansax@baesystems.com

or

Indu Anand

Mobile: +91 9811771912

indu.anand@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc