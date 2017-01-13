Bats Global Markets, Inc. (Bats: BATS), a leading global exchange operator and provider of market data and other financial markets services, will hold its fourth quarter 2016 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 9th, at 8:00 a.m. ET. An earnings press release will be issued prior to the earnings conference call.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Bats website. Participants may also listen to the live conference call via telephone by using the dial-in numbers listed below:

+1.877.407.5795 (domestic dial-in)

+1.201.689.8722 (international dial-in)

The presentation will be also archived on the company's website in the Investor Relations section for replay.

About Bats Global Markets, Inc.

Bats Global Markets, Inc., is a leading global operator of exchanges and services for financial markets, dedicated to Making Markets Better. We are the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S., operate the largest stock exchange and trade reporting facility in Europe, and are the #1 market globally for ETF trading. We also operate two fast-growing U.S. options exchanges. In the global foreign exchange market, we operate Hotspot. ETF.com, a leading provider of ETF news, data and analysis, is a wholly-owned subsidiary. The company is headquartered in Kansas City with offices in New York, London, Chicago, San Francisco, Singapore and Quito, Ecuador. Visit bats.com and @BatsGlobal for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes" and "expects." Forward-looking statements are based on Bats' current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, under the caption "Risk Factors."

