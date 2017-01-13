The U.S. power group and the Japanese industrial giant will jointly supply a 10 MW Advancion energy storage bank to help integrate renewables such as solar into a grid network operated by Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) in New Delhi.

"For a rooftop solar program to be successful, it is important for the distribution network to integrate it with energy storage solutions to take care of power generation spikes and fluctuations, system stability, reactive power compensation and grid emergencies," Tata Power-DDL chief executive Praveer Sinha said ...

