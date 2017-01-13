@BizWireTV



Featuring Amazon, Audi, CES 2017, Chase, Earth Fare, First Alert, Ford, Hasbro, JetBlue, Taco Bell, TechCrunch and WWE

On the latest BizWireTV, Ford's expansion to an auto and mobility company gains momentum as the company unveils the new F-150 pickup, announces the return of the Ranger pickup in North America and Bronco globally and presents its vision for the "City of Tomorrow."

Sponsored Headline:

"Live Longer with Earth Fare" Company Takes a Stand with Bold New Message and Expansion

Top of the Wire:

Ford presents vision for City of Tomorrow and unveils their new F-150 (NYSE:F)

Audi presents Q8, full-size SUV in coupe design concept

QUICK BIZ HITS:

CES 2017 shatters records during 50th anniversary edition

First Alert connects safety and simplicity at 2017 CES (NYSE: NWL)

Hasbro launches worldwide vote to pick all eight MONOPOLY tokens (NASDAQ:HAS)

And the Top 5 Most Shared Stories of the Week:

WWE returns to Louisiana for 2018 edition of WrestleMania (NYSE:WWE)

Taco Bell unveils the naked chicken chalupa (NYSE:YUM)

Amazon and Chase introduce visa card with 5% back on Amazon.com purchases (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TechCrunch holds its fourth Hardware Battlefield at CES 2017

JetBlue becomes only airline with free, high-speed Wi-Fi at every seat (NASDAQ:JBLU)

A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis powered by Business Wire's NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Erin Ade. Watch for new episodes each Friday available on BizWireTV's new home on Tempo.

The weekly schedule for BizWireTV episodes:



BizWireTV: Friday at 6:00am

BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Sunday at 3:00pm



