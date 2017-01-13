Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Assessment and Forecasts 2016-2021: MEC Represents an Over $80B Market Opportunity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mobile Edge Computing (MEC): Market Assessment and Forecasts 2016 - 2021" report to their offering.

This research evaluates MEC technology, architecture and building clocks, ecosystem, market drivers, applications, solutions, and deployment challenges. The report also analyzes MEC industry initiatives, leading companies, and solutions. The report includes a market assessment and forecast for MEC users and MEC revenue globally, regionally, and within the enterprise market for years 2016 to 2021.

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) enables the edge of the network to run in an isolated environment from the rest of the network and creates access to local resources and data. It is the part of edge computing and is highly applicable to many scenarios including M2M, network security, Big Data Analytics, and many business-specific applications. MEC brings virtualized applications much closer to mobile users ensuring network flexibility, economy and scalability for improved user experience.



Forecasts include MEC infrastructure (equipment, platforms, software, APIs, and services).



Key Findings:



- MEC represents an over $80B market opportunity by 2021

- MEC will enable new data-focused carrier revenue streams

- MEC enables many new cloud-based apps to leverage real-time data

- MEC will be a key component to the success of 5G for new applications



Report Benefits:



- MEC forecasts 2016 - 2021

- Understand MEC technology

- Understand the MEC ecosystem

- Identify MEC market opportunities

- Learn how MEC will impact industry verticals

- Identify significant MEC players and offerings

- Recognize the potential for MEC in enterprise



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Understanding Mobile Edge Computing

2.1.1 Edge Computing

2.1.2 Edge Computing vs. Cluster Computing

2.1.3 Mobile Edge Computing

2.2 Important Characteristics of MEC

2.2.1 Processing at the Edge

2.2.2 Low Latency

2.2.3 Context Based

2.2.4 Location and Analytics

2.3 MEC Benefits

2.3.1 Business Benefits

2.3.2 Technical Benefits

2.3.3 Mobile Network Operator Benefits



3 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture

3.1 MEC Platform Architecture Building Blocks

3.1.1 MEC Infrastructure

3.1.2 MEC Application Platforms

3.1.3 MEC Management Framework

3.2 MEC Value Chain for Edge Cloud Computing

3.3 MEC Technology Building Blocks

3.3.1 Radio Network Information Service

3.3.2 Traffic Offload Function

3.3.3 MEC Interfaces

3.3.4 Configuration Management

3.3.5 Application Lifecycle Management

3.3.6 VM Operations and Management

3.3.7 Hardware Virtualization and Infrastructure Management

3.3.8 Core Network Elements

3.3.9 Open Standards

3.4 MEC Technology Enablers

3.4.1 Mobile Computing to Mobile Cloud Computing

3.4.2 Cloudlet based Mobile Cloud Computing

3.4.3 Cloudlet to Cloud

3.4.4 PacketCloud Open Platform for Cloudlets

3.4.5 Enterprise Cloud Architecture

3.4.6 Akamai Cloudlet Solution

3.4.7 OPENi Cloudlet Storage Framework

3.5 MEC Deployment



4 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Limitations of Cloud Convergence

4.2 IT and Telecom Network Convergence

4.3 Base Station Evolution

4.4 Cell Aggregation

4.5 Virtualization in the Cloud

4.6 Continually Improving Server Capacity

4.7 Data Center to Network Interactions

4.8 Open and Flexible App and Service Ecosystem

4.9 Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless

4.10 Edge Cloud and Data Transferability

4.11 Proximate Cloud Computing

4.12 Increasingly Faster Content Delivery

4.13 Advantages of MEC Small Cell Deployment

4.14 Overall Mobile Data Demand

4.15 Low Latency Applications

4.16 Integration of MEC with Cloud RAN

4.17 MEC Enhances Real-time Data and Analytics

4.17.1 Why Data at the Edge?

4.17.2 Convergence of Distributed Cloud and Big Data



5 MEC Ecosystem

5.1 Network Ecosystem

5.2 MEC Ecosystem Players

5.2.1 Software and ASPs

5.2.2 OTT Service and Content Providers

5.2.3 Network Infrastructure and Equipment Providers

5.2.4 Mobile Network Operators



6 MEC Application and Service Strategies

6.1 Optimizing the Mobile Cloud

6.1.1 Mobile Network Operator Strategies

6.1.2 Service Strategies and End-user Demand

6.2 Context Aware Services

6.2.1 Commerce

6.2.2 Education

6.2.3 Gaming

6.2.4 Healthcare

6.2.5 Location-based Services

6.2.6 Public Safety

6.2.7 Connected Vehicles

6.2.8 Wearables



7 MEC Market Forecasts 2016 - 2021

7.1 Global Market 2016 - 2021

7.1.1 Combined MEC Market

7.1.2 MEC Market by Segment

7.1.3 MEC Enterprise CAPEX & OPEX Spend

7.1.4 MEC Network Migration

7.1.5 MEC Enterprise Adoption

7.2 MEC Regional Market 2016 - 2021

7.2.1 North America Market Forecast

7.2.2 APAC Market Forecasts

7.2.3 Europe Market Forecast

7.3 MEC Network Users 2016 - 2021

7.3.1 Global MEC Network Users

7.3.2 MEC Network User by Supporting Network

7.3.3 Regional MEC Network Users

7.3.3.1 North America Users

7.3.3.2 APAC Users

7.3.3.3 Europe Users



8 Conclusions and Recommendations



