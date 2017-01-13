Clean Label Ingredients Market by Type, Form, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2022: Clean Label Ingredients Market worth 47.10 Billion USD by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Clean Label Ingredients Market by Type, Form, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The clean label ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022, to reach a projected value of USD 47.10 Billion by 2022

The market is driven by rise in clean label product launches, fueled by increase in consumer demand for clean label food products to drive consumption of clean label ingredients and health issues associated with artificial food additives and food safety incidents.

The global market, based on type, has been segmented into natural colors, natural flavors, fruit & vegetable ingredients, starch & sweeteners, flours, malt, and others. The market for flour dominated this market in 2015. Flour, being a basic ingredient, has large consumption in a variety of applications in bakery, packaged foods, beverages, dressing & sauces, and confectionery among other food applications. Natural colors is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2016. This growth is attributable to the growing concern among consumers about the ill effects of artificial colors on their health, their eco-friendly nature, and additional health benefits.

The clean label ingredients market, based on application, has been segmented into beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, bakery, prepared food/ready meals & processed foods, cereals & snacks, and others which include condiment/culinary products (sauces, dressings, dips, and spreads). The prepared food/ready meals & processed foods segment dominated the clean label ingredients market in 2015. The dominance of this application can be attributed to the busy lifestyles of consumers due to which they prefer convenience foods. The market for cereals & snacks is projected to be the fastest growing from 2016 to 2022, due to increase in the number of snacking occasions between meals owing to which consumers are demanding convenient and healthier alternatives to junk food.

Clean label ingredients, by form, has been segmented into dry and liquid. The dry form is the largest and the fastest growing segment. This is due to its stability and ease in handling during supply chain activities. Furthermore, ease in production at lower costs together with their convenience in usage in a wide range of food & beverage products has further driven the demand for the dry form of ingredients.

The European region accounted for the largest market share in the clean label ingredients market as Europe has the highest number of clean label products due to which it has the highest consumption of clean label ingredients. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the forecast period considered for this study. Growing consumer awareness and increasing health consciousness with regards to the ill effects of artificial ingredients is driving the demand for clean label ingredients in the Asia-Pacific region.

