

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump vowed that his administration will prepare a full report on hacking allegation involving Russia, allegedly targeting him and the US elections, within 90 days.



Trump unleashed a series of criticisms on Twitter Friday against his political opponents over the recent reports that the Russian Government has been providing him intelligence on his political opponents, and that they collected compromising information on his personal life and finances.



It followed an unclassified report by US intelligence agencies that the Russian Government carried out cyberattacks targeting US general elections.



'It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued,' Trump said in an apparent reference to a letter US media published Tuesday purportedly from a former British intelligence agent containing salacious allegations against the incoming president.



The letter alleges that Russians have been feeding Trump intelligence on his opponents, including Hillary Clinton, for years. It also details Trump's alleged 'personal obsessions and sexual perversion.'



They are 'Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans,' according to Trump.



Russia had denied claims it possessed compromising information on Trump.



'Probably...released by 'Intelligence' even knowing there is no proof, and never will be,' he added.



'What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I.,' he asked. Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run, in Trump's opinion, who called her 'guilty as hell'.



'They were very nice to her. She lost because she campaigned in the wrong states - no enthusiasm,' Trump tweeted.



