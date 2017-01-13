GAITHERSBURG, MD --(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - UltiSat, Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end managed satellite network solutions, announced that the Defense Information Systems Agency Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization (DISA-DITCO) recently awarded a COMSATCOM Transponded Capacity (CTC) task order to UltiSat to provide Ku-band bandwidth capacity to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Deployable Communications Systems (NDCS). Services provided will support Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) missions around the world.

UltiSat has extensive experience and a proven track record for supporting U.S. Government and federal agencies as a trusted partner of secure, reliable managed network solutions. UltiSat will provide Ku-band bandwidth and backhaul in the continental United States (CONUS), and Ku-band bandwidth and backhaul outside the continental United States (OCONUS) in order to support NDCS GEOINT operations. This task order falls under the Future COMSATCOM Services Acquisition (FCSA) Schedule 70 contract vehicle.

UltiSat's Program Director Steve Roth said: "We are excited to partner with the NGA to support their critical mission responding to worldwide crisis or conflict events. Our ability to provide high availability connectivity between the NGA's communications systems deployed CONUS and OCONUS and the core network infrastructure is a key component to successfully delivering geospatial intelligence data. UltiSat is committed to helping NGA achieve its operational objectives."

About UltiSat:

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, USA, UltiSat provides a wide range of satellite communications products, services, and infrastructure incorporating Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), airborne ISR/COTM, teleport, and mobile satellite services for mission-critical applications. UltiSat delivers high-value solutions to end users in some of the most remote and harsh locations in over 135 countries on 7 continents around the globe. With customer networks that vary from a few sites to hundreds of locations, UltiSat's technical expertise and technology-agnostic approach ensures that our customers get the best-fit/best-value solutions. UltiSat customers include U.S. and foreign government agencies, government contractors, NGOs and multinational enterprises. For more information, visit www.ultisat.com.

